PCRA Rodeo Begins

The riders and their bulls travel across the country competing in different events on different levels whether it be a state fair or a PBR event.

Due to the amount of time working with each other the riders and their bulls establish a unique relationship in an attempt to close the gap of the stereotype that these animals aren't treated with care and respect. "You know, there's a lot misconceptions with rodeo animals...they get the best care, the best feed, the best of everything," Says rodeo contestant Matt Scharping. "They go and get to do a job they love to do, we do get personally attached to them because they do each have their own personality."

The rodeo begins tonight at 7 p.m. all three nights at the Grandstands and tickets can be purchased at the fair or online.