PBR in Billings this weekend!

The PBR is in Billings this weekend! It starts this evening and goes through Sunday.

Dakota Louis is a bull rider from Browning, Montana. He says he is so excited to be back in Montana performing in front of a home crowd.

Louis says that growing up in Browning, Montana, he didn't want to do anything besides be a cowboy. His dad is a bull rider. Louis says his dad is a two-time Indian World Champion. Louis was with his dad when he rode a bull for the first time at age 13. And, his dad will be here this weekend, along with the rest of Louis' family to cheer him on.

Louis said, "To ride in front of your home state crowd, to have everybody cheering you on, my family being here, you know. It's unreal. It's really a dream come true for me."

The PBR gets started this evening at the Metra and it goes through Sunday. If you want to see Dakota Louis and the other bull riders, please go to http://www.metrapark.com/events/2019/pbr.