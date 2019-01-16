It's a sad loss for the bull riding community.

According to the PBR, 25-year old Mason Lowe was pulled under his bull during the buckoff.

The bull's hind left leg struck him in the chest.

Lowe intially was able to stand up before stumbling and collapsing near the exit where the riders leave the arena.

KULR-8 spoke to one amateur bull rider who knows all too well the dangers of the sport.

Kenna Hazen didn't know Lowe personally, but said her brother knew him.

You may remember Kenna Hazen from our previous stories... She's the Billings teen who is trying to overcome gender barriers to compete professionally in bull riding.

Hazen said even with the protective gear, bull riding can become unpredictable.

In fact she's sustained some serious injuries of her own while training and competing in this sport.

Hazen said serious injuries can happen at any time and all bull riders know the risks when competing.

"We all know all of us bull riders, anybody whose competed in rodeo knows that it's dangerous. You can't get on a thousand plus bull or horses or anything and expect it to go well and that you're not going to get hurt," said Hazen.

Lowe's friend, Luke Snyder, said he's devastated by the loss but glad Lowe did what he loved doing.

"It's a dangerous, very dangerous sport. However, the friends that you make and the places that you see and the satisfaction and the feeling of success you get after doing that, Mason got to feel that," added Lowe. "That feeling is something that you can't replace and a lot of people may never feel."

The PBR honored Lowe's memory at the National Western Stock Show.

The PBR said Lowe was wearing all of the mandated safety equipment.

This was just the second death in the tour's history.