BILLINGS, Mont. - The PBR is back in Billings for its 26th year. It will be at MetraPark May 14-16.

Professional Bull Rider Dakota Louis is from Browning, MT. He will be competing this weekend. Louis said some events over this past year were held without fans due to COVID-19, but it's definitely better with fans.

"Oh, it's definitely a lot more exciting with fans that's for sure," Louis said. "The electricity in the air when people get on their feet and start yelling for you, it's definitely a good feeling."

"The first time I was on a bull, I was a freshman in high school," Louis added. "And, it was the most exciting two seconds of my life. I only stayed on for two seconds, but after that, I was hooked."

PBR Stock Contractor Tyler Farris said the bulls can weigh between 1500- 1700 pounds. The bulls eat about 30 pounds of hay and 20 pounds of grain every day.

"They all have a different personality," Farris said. "Some are really friendly and some are really stand-offiish."