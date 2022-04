BILLINGS, Mont. - The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) are back in Billings April 29- May 1 for the last regular season event before the World Finals.

Sixty-five bull riders are part of the event.

"This is the last event before the World Finals, so some guys are competing for a world championship title," PBR Bull Rider Matt Triplett said. "And some guys are just fighting to get to the World Final. So, a lot on the line this weekend."