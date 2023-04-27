Billings, MT- Five years ago Todd Young's twin brother died of sudden heart failure. Young was determined to prevent his mother from burying two children and with some encouragement from his family, Young signed up for Billings Clinic's metabolic surgery program.

Through months of work, Young cut his weight in half and now wants to share the benefits of the program.

He thought back to what sparked his journey, over half a decade ago.

Young says that his "twin brother was built fairly the same as me. He passed away suddenly very unexpectedly and when that happened. That really hit me that I needed to change."

He went on to say that "it's tough that you have to go through a tragedy like we had to go through to spark in my mind that I needed to change."

The goal of gastric bypass surgeries is to help patients' overall health as well as extend their life and help people regain their independence.

Program Coordinator for Billings Clinic Metabolic Surgery, Kristen Gordon explains what the procedure entails, she says that "a gastric bypass is the process of using part of the existing stomach to create a smaller stomach pouch and then also bypassing the existing part of the stomach along with two to three feet of intestine. So, by doing this the person after surgery is able to just eat a smaller quantity and then actually because of bypassing part of the intestine they are not going to absorb the total amount of calories they take in."

And Billings Clinic research has proven that the bypass has benefits beyond weight loss.

The bypass has been shown to treat type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and joint pain.

And even though the list of benefits is long, Gordan shares that "surgery isn't anything to be taken lightly. Anytime anybody has any type of surgery you want to weigh the risks and the benefits and the pros and the cons."

She goes on to say that many people decide to do the procedure because, "it seems like with a lot of people, when they come to see us, they've tried to many other things, so many diets. This is kind of that I've tried everything else and now I need to consider it. And I think a lot of people put that off for a long time because it seems really extreme to do surgery or to realize this is what I need to do."

And Gordon says the preparation for the surgery and the planning for your life after can be tough mentally.

Young echos this thought and says that" it's tough it's not just a go and have it done easy deal. You really have to stick to the game plan, watch what you're doing watch what you eat, and you learn all of that in the program."

But months prior, Billings Clinic staff work with patients to get them ready for the bypass.

Young believes this program " it gets your mind in a point where you are ready to do this. I wanted to do it from day one when I walked in the doors, but I don't think my mind was ready for me to get it done. And when I went the day of surgery, I was 100% all in knowing what to expect and knowing what I needed to do to maintain it. And it's all because of the program they have here."

Gordon emphasizes that the preparation can be mentally exhausting and the procure itself will have lasting changes.

But change, is just what Young hoped for.

Young says that for him it was about "getting out and being able to do things that I want to do, but I want to live as long as I can and as healthy as I can I think that's the ultimate goal for hopefully everybody and if you need a kickstart to get that going where you can start doing things to keep your longevity in life. Absolutely."

And he believes that even though the journey is long and mentally taxing it's well worth it by the end. Young says that the bypass "is a tool and this is the tool that I used to get to where I can enjoy it. And now it's my responsibility to maintain what I learned in the program throughout the rest of my life."

And Gordon share that she finds it "so rewarding to get to see people as they continue to come back over the months and the years. and the best part is when somebody comes back in, and they are just so happy because they have a list of medications that they aren't taking, and they have a list of things to report just like Todd was talking the things that they can do now that they couldn't do before. and that's what makes our jobs worthwhile."

Young adds that he has never felt ashamed to share he lost weight with help from a gastric bypass surgery and hopes he can encourage others to consider the procedure as an option towards a healthier and longer life.