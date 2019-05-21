Passed mill levy means new materials for Billings high schools

The school board for Billings School District 2 approved the canvassing of votes for the mill levy recently passed by voters. That means new materials, like textbooks, will be in Billings high schools this fall.

Greg Upham, the superintendent for School District 2 says these new materials for fall will be mainly in the areas of science, geometry, world history, accounting and culinary arts.

During the school board meeting, Chairman of the School Board Greta Besch Moen said 60% of the voters voted in favor of the mill levy. Now that the mill levy has passed, she says the school district has a little breathing room. She says School District 2 is years behind in providing the needed resources for their high school students.

Besch Moen said, "When you don't have the resources for your students, they are not able to compete on a leveled playing field. And, the way the state legislature funds education is they expect the community to participate in over 20% of the funding for schools. So, when we are coming to the community with the levy request, the bond request, etc, those are things that we are doing because of the necessity to bridge the gap of the funds that are provided by the state."

Besch Moen says she's grateful for the community for their support in passing the mill levy and for entrusting School District 2 to handle the funds as promised.