BILLINGS, MT - Big parties and celebrations are being pushed to the side for now as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Yellowstone County, forcing local party stores to fine-tune their services during the pandemic.

The independently owned Party America in Billings had to cancel their annual Trunk or Treat this year, but Store Owner, Lisa Gouveia is trying to save Halloween by offering buy one get one free costume, 40% off Halloween decor, and curbside service. She says with all the setbacks this year, there have been some silver linings.

"One thing that I've noticed in this whole pandemic is there are a lot more home parties, so decorations are selling better and that's good, I'm glad, because kids don't understand so I'm glad that parents are still planning Halloween parties because you can have a party at your house with 25 or less," she says.

Gouveia says they've been also making yard signs for drive-thru celebrations.