COLUMBUS, Mont. - Parts of the Yellowstone River are closed due to damaged power lines in the area.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports flooding and continued bank erosion has damaged several power poles, causing lines that cross the river to hang close to the surface of the water in some areas.

Power has been disconnected from the affected lines and repairs will be made.

FWP has closed the river from the Highway 78 bridge at Itch-kep-pe Park downstream to Buffalo Mirage Fishing Access Site.

Itch-kep-pe Park is closed and Buffalo Mirage FAS is open to walk-in use only.

A closure on the river is also in place for three miles from the Highway 89 Bridge Fishing Access Site to Sheep Mountain Fishing Access Site.

The closures will be lifted once conditions allow safe floating.