Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:

ENNIS – A partial closure at Eight Mile Ford Fishing Access Site has been lifted.

The partial closure began last week after ice jams caused flooding at the site, which is just south of Ennis. Flooding has subsided in this location, allowing public access to resume.

Flooding and other hazards persist at several other sites. A partial closure is still in place at Burnt Tree Hole Fishing Access Site, and full closures are still in place at Ennis and Valley Garden fishing access sites. Floating below Eight Mile Ford is not advised due to ice and other dangerous conditions, with no public take outs until Ennis Lake.

Visitors are encouraged to use caution when visiting rivers because flow and ice conditions can change frequently and without warning. Floating on frozen or flooded rivers can be extremely dangerous and is discouraged due to unpredictable and rapidly changing conditions.

All sites will be reopened as soon as conditions allow.