BILLINGS, Mont. – A partial closure that was in place at Manuel Lisa Fishing Access Site (FAS) on the Bighorn River has been lifted.
Motorized access is once again allowed at the site, but the boat ramp remains closed due to damaged sustained in the flooded conditions.
FWP maintenance crews will repair the boat ramp as soon as possible.
High water flows on the river and flooded conditions led Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to temporarily prohibit motorized access at General Custer FAS on June 26.
Partial closures are still in place for Grant Marsh and Arapooish FASes on the Bighorn River due to flood conditions.
Walk-in access at these sites is still allowed, but motorized access is currently prohibited.
These sites will be reopened for motorized access as soon as conditions allow.
For a full list on current FWP site closures and restrictions, visit: FWP