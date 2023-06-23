CROW AGENCY, Mont. - Part of the grandstands at the Crow Fair Pow wow Grounds have collapsed.

Crow Days in Crow agency was taking place right before a storm hit just before 5:00 pm and stopped the rodeo.

People at the rodeo made their way inside due to the storm, and police, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the National Parks Service responded shortly after 5:00 pm to the partial structure collapse.

No injuries reported at this time.

Heritage Road in front of the rodeo grandstand is closed as police build a perimeter.

An update from the Tribe says they are working quickly to demolish the landmark grandstands to ensure the safety of attendees and participants.

They are looking to complete work and continue the Native Day festivities.

Events are anticipated to resume on June 25, depending on weather conditions.