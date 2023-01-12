BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of the Blue Angels Team will be in Billings Friday for discussions on the flight demonstration this summer.

On Jan. 13 at 12:45 pm, two officers will be flying in with a 2-seater Blue Angel F-18 Super Hornet.

Depending on the weather, the officers will do their standard visual approach, the Carrier Break, before landing and will do a high performance climb during their departure.

Weather is expected to be decent on Friday, and spectators can view the landing from any of the public airport viewing areas.

You can expect to see the Blue Angels Team again this summer in August.