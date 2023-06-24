BILLINGS, Mont. - The National Weather Service (NWS) is reporting that Rapelje in Stillwater County saw six inches of rainfall over the last 24 hours.

Excessive rainfall is causing issues in portions of Montana, with Big Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Park, Rosebud, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure, Wheatland and Yellowstone counties in a flood watch.

According to the NWS, the radar is showing a peak of over seven inches of rain was received in a few hours just southwest of Rapelje, which is almost half of their yearly precipitation average of 15.17 inches.