Part of road flooded in Fishtail

Fishtail residents had to deal with flooding from the Rosebud Creek from Tuesday morning into the afternoon.

One resident explained that the temperatures have been down to 30 degrees below zero and that the ice from the West Rosebud Creek has been freezing from the bottom up. As the creek freezes, the water levels continue to rise.

Tim Schaff told KULR-8 that the ice jam in Fishtail is about a quarter of a mile long. Water was able to creep inside one home that is located right by the creek. "It probably had to elevate about 3 or 4 feet to get into her house. And it just kept elevating because the highway was higher. When we went over there to start moving the water off there, it was probably 8 to 10 inches high," said Tim Schaff.

Sandbags and hay have been placed around homes and businesses. Residents explained they will use excavators to keep the water in the channel. However, according to Tim Schaff, another ice jam will likely occur. "We probably will have another one in the next three or four days because it's supposed to get up to the 20s and 30s. So, we're going to get another ice jam down through here."