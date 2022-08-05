UPDATE AT 1:33 PM:

A fatality is being reported in relation to the accident on Overland Ave. Friday.

Police tell us a motorcyclist lost control and hit a tree.

The motorcyclist later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Billings police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. is closed due to a crash in the area.

Billings police report Overland Ave. is closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd.

Injuries are being reported with the accident and people are asked to avoid the area at this time.