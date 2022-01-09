BILLINGS, Mont. - An incident on I-90 had one lane closed briefly Sunday.

Sgt. Erik Gilbert tells KULR-8 a vehicle was driving over 90 miles per hour towards Billings and did not comply when a trooper tried to stop it.

A pit maneuver was used to stop the vehicle, however. Sgt. Gilbert says the individual continued to not comply with law enforcement.

Eventually, officers were able to get the individual into custody. The identity of the individual has not yet been released.

One lane on I-90 was briefly closed Sunday for emergency vehicles.