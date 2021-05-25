BILLINGS - The Billings Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a grand opening celebration for Billings' second dedicated dog park at Centennial Park on Saturday, June 5 at noon.

According to a release, the event will include live music from Calvin and the Coal Cars, dog demonstrations, the Montana Melt food truck, the Tastes so Good food truck, face painting, inflatable obstacle courses, games and more!

Mayor Bill Cole is set to officially open the park to the public with a ribbon cutting ceremony, that will take place directly at noon.

The event is free to the public and meant for all ages.