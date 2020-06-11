Parks and Recreation Department faces potential budget cuts, would result in closure of public pools

BILLINGS, Mont. -- On a hot summer day, many Billings residents find themselves at some of the public pools throughout the city. However, beating the heat at public pools and spray grounds may not last too long.

Billings currently faces a $7 million budget deficit and even if the proposed public safety mill levy is passed, it would still leave a budget deficit of $3 million. Of that $3 million, $1.5 million of proposed cuts would come from the Parks and Recreation Department. This would include closing the pools at Rose and South Park, the wading pools at Hawthorne and Pioneer Parks along with the five spray grounds across Billings.

The closure of the Rose and South Park pools would result in $241,000 in savings.

With City Council voting on the proposed cuts on June 22nd, time to enjoy the public pools may be limited as guests at the Rose Park Pool on Thursday afternoon are hoping the pools can remain open.

"I bring my niece here every summer and she enjoys the pool and we have a good time during the summer and I see the other kids do too. It'd be sad if they closed them," says Annie Scykora, a teacher in Billings.

Ramzie Owen was one of the many kids enjoying the pool who would be devastated if they were to close. "I'm gonna be really sad because this is like the first pool I went to and it's really fun here."

Public pools were able to reopen at the first of the month under Governor Bullock's Phase Two directive, as others like Mikaylee Rieder, are hoping to enjoy the facilities for longer than a month.

"It's already been bad enough with everybody having to stay home, I think it would be better to have some places open so we can at least enjoy our summer."

In addition to the pool closures, the Parks and Recreation Department would cut five full time positions, 109 seasonal positions and various other park facilities.

City Council will vote on this proposal June 22nd and if voted on these cuts will go into effect July 1st.