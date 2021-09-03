CODY, Wyo. - A new web series aimed at attracting visitors to the Park County area is looking for a host.

The series “Outside Yellowstone” will be made up of short video segments posted and promoted online that will highlight local outdoor recreation opportunities as part of the Park County Travel Council’s efforts to showcase outdoor hidden gems to potential tourists.

As a part of the series, county residents will share their favorite recreation locations and activities.

“We’re announcing an open casting call as we search for a host to share their knowledge of and enthusiasm for Park County’s most enjoyable adventures in our most wild and beautiful wild places,” said Ryan Hauck, Executive Director for the Travel Council.

Destinations across the Rockies have seen an increase of visitors looking to get outdoors during the pandemic, and attracting veteran and first-time recreation travelers will strengthen the local economy Hauck said.

According to Hauck, CARES funding is being used by the Travel Council to make visitors more aware of local outdoor recreation and backcountry opportunities, which will help disperse visitors to less-crowded areas and build tourism during winter, spring and fall.

The host for Outside Yellowstone should be someone who lives in Park County and is actively part of the local outdoor recreation scene, Hauck said.

Poise on camera, an energetic delivery and an ability to connect with viewers is key.

If you would like to audition, live auditions for hosts are being held from noon to 2:00 pm on Thursday, Sept. 9 @theSquare, 1130 Sheridan Avenue in Cody.

For more information or to share a video work sample, you can email pctc@codychamber.org.