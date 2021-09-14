Vault police light image
CODY, Wyo. - On Aug. 25, the Park County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) received report of a hit and run that caused property damage on Sage Creek Road in Cody.
 
The PCSO says a red or orange pickup truck hit the fence of a home then fled toward the Powell Highway on Sage Creek Road.
 
Debris and truck parts were left on scene and there was a significant amount of red paint that transferred onto the wood rail fence, PCSO says.
 
The driver’s side mirror assembly was also left at the scene, along with glass scattered in the sage brush, a black driver’s side door handle, a black LED taillight assembly and a large chunk of broken glass that was determined to be from the front driver’s side window.
 
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call 307-754-8700 or 307-527-8700.
 
The PCSO also offers a “Tip Line” that can be utilized at https://www.parkcountysheriff.net/tip-line/. The “Tip Line” is not monitored 24 hours a day and should never be used in an emergency.

