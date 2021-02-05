Park County sheriff thanks community after recent standoff

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The Park County Sheriff's Office wrote a message on Facebook thanking the Park County community for their support and patience regarding the recent standoff.

The following is the post from PCSO:

"I would like to open by saying I am continually amazed by the outpouring of support from this community. The events of the last several days have been one of the more stressful events of my many years in Law Enforcement. I cannot begin to say thank you enough for your support and patience while we worked to bring this incident to a close. I want to apologize to those residents of the View Vista community that were kept away from your homes during this incident. I only wanted to keep you as safe as possible while we dealt with a very volatile situation. I will not even attempt to try to list all of the people and local businesses that reached out with food, coffee, water, snacks and even notes of encouragement. I know it doesn’t seem like much, but that support is what gets us through these types of events. I am honored to be your Sheriff and my Deputies and I are proud to serve you. Thank you!"