Park County, Wyoming covers almost 7,000 square miles - an area about the size of the entire state of Vermont. And much of that country is rugged wilderness.

That’s why it was important that Park County Search and Rescue coordinated a multi-agency exercise to test their skills and strengthen communication between emergency service providers. That’s according to Lance Mathess, acting coordinator for the volunteer agency.

“The more you train together the more you become familiar with each agency’s needs, their capabilities, and it can only result in a more positive outcome.”

The training involved two scenarios - one was a water rescue, in which three people fell through thin ice on Buffalo Bill Reservoir, and a report of a victim of a bear mauling. This particular exercise also involved the Game and Fish Department, which doesn’t normally get involved in Search and Rescue operations.

But Dan Smith, who is the Cody Regional Wildlife Supervisor for Game and Fish, says exercises such as this are great training opportunities for his crew - who spend a significant amount of time in the backcountry as part of their jobs.

“As we all work together, we’re just going to be better as a team,” Smith points out. “We all have our individual skill sets… it’s just better for the person that we’re trying to help.”

Mathess says that exercises like this here in Park County are important because of the wide range of incidents that could occur.

“I mean, we have swift water, we have deep water, we have high-angle rope rescues,” he explains. “We have things like this, like bear maulings and patient evacuations in the backcountry.”

Along with Game and Fish and Park County Search and Rescue, personnel from Cody Regional Health, Shoshone National Forest, State Park Law Enforcement, Bureau of Land Management and even Big Horn County Search and Rescue were involved in the exercise. And Mathess says that because of trainings like these, they’ll be ready when emergencies arise.

“To the citizens of Park County, you know, you can count on us at all times, and we’re there when you need us.”