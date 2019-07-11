Park County law enforcement pull body from Shields River

Park County law enforcement pulled a body from the Shields River this morning.

Park County police confirm the body is a 74-year-old Texas man who had been missing since Wednesday evening.

Park County Undersheriff Clay Herbst tells me last night they received a call at 9:43 pm of a 74-year-old Texas man reported missing from his house.

Deputies initiated a search and rescue.

This included the Livingston Police Canine Operations and a U.S. Air Force helicopter from Malmstrom Air Force Base which used an infrared camera to try and find the man but were unsuccessful.

"They were unsuccessful in finding him. About 5:55 this morning, ground teams found the individual deceased in the river. They're still working on that part of the investigation as far as the death and all that," said Herbst.

Herbst tells KULR-8 at this time they're not releasing the name of the individual out of respect for the family. Herbst also says law enforcement would like to thank everyone in helping locate the missing man, and would like to express their sincere condolences to the family.

We'll be sure to update you on air and online as more information becomes available.