PARK COUNTY, Mont. - An inmate who is considered armed and dangerous has escaped from the Park County Detention Center (PCDC) Sunday night, the Park County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said.

According to a release from PCSO, Jordon Earl Linde, 34, escaped after overpowering a PCDC officer and took his gun and and car keys just before 11 p.m.

He was last seen wearing black and white stripped inmate clothing, had a pistol and was driving a PCDC minivan.

He was last seen at mile-marker 11 on U.S. Highway 89 North. Law enforcement from Park County and areas surrounding are on the lookout for Linde.

Anyone who sees him should not approach him, call PCSO at 406-222-2050 or 9-1-1.