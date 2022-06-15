The following is a press release from Gallatin County:

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - To date, this incident has caused no known deaths or serious injuries. Ten rescues have been performed via aircraft and swift water rescue teams. No further rescue activity was necessary last night.

Water recession is expected to continue through Thursday. Higher temperatures at the end of the week may result in a resurgence of water flow on Friday, but is not expected to reach former levels. This is expected to crest late Saturday and early Sunday.

On Wednesday, personnel are conducting damage assessments of infrastructure in the county. This will support efforts to get a presidential disaster declaration to help with recovery efforts.

City officials are commencing clean-up on the southeast side of Livingston. Previously evacuated residents were allowed back to their homes yesterday.

The public is asked to be aware of displaced wildlife that may be passing through properties. Several bears have been spotted, along with deer and some domestic livestock.

In addition, please keep a safe distance from restricted areas such as bridges and washouts. Although it can appear solid, the ground could be undermined and can crumble. There will be workers in these areas performing assessments and repairs. Please give them and their equipment space, for your own safety and theirs. There have been several instances of trespass on restricted areas. Please refrain from doing so.

Currently, river traffic is illegal. This will put yourself and rescue personnel in unnecessary danger and result in a citation.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest implemented a district-wide closure for all national forest lands within the Yellowstone, Gardiner and Beartooth Ranger Districts. More information can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin.

Roads and bridges

Numerous repairs were completed yesterday. Alternate route or repairs were found for all but one community. Silver Gate is now the only town inaccessible by road. Those who need to travel are urged to do so now, as oncoming weather could have detrimental effects.

- Civilians can drive from Gardiner to Livingston on Hwy. 89 South. Travel to Gardiner is limited to local traffic and essential goods and services, and emergency personnel.

- A short section of Hwy 89 N is closed north from Interstate 90. Those needing to travel to Clyde Park and beyond will need to take the Old Clyde Park Road to connect to Hwy 89 N. Be aware that the speed limit is 25 mph in that area – please drive carefully!

- The Ninth Street Island in Livingston remains closed to the public.

- Veterans Bridge, on Livingston’s east side, is open.

- The majority of existing bridges crossing the Yellowstone River in the Paradise Valley are now safe for use. Carters Bridge, Corwin Springs and Carbella remain closed.

- All entrances to Yellowstone National Park are closed.

As waters recede, more roads will be assessed. Bridges will be assessed as to whether they are structurally sound. Gardiner is no longer under a “Do Not Consume” water order. A “Boil Water Advisory” is now in place. A rolling boil for one minute is recommended before consuming.

The Park County Health Department encourages anyone with questions to contact them at 406-222- 4131. If you have a well, and it is submerged by flood water or the water appears to be compromised, the water may not be safe to consume. This is especially true for people who are immunocompromised or an infant.