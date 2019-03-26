According to Greg Coleman, the Director of Emergency Management for Park County, Park County is under a state of emergency due to flooding concerns.

Coleman says the county started seeing significant snow melt last Friday which developed into areal flooding from Paradise Valley north to Wilsall.

The major impacts to public infrastructure has been rural roadways with 14 sites identified as sustaining flood damage. Five roads have required closing. The Road Department is still conducting damage surveys, clearing culverts and channeling water away from roads when possible.

The City of Livingston and Park County are making free sand available for sandbags at the Park County Fairgrounds. Flood information including a local resource list is available on the Park County website under the Office of Emergency Management here: http://www.parkcounty.org/Government-Departments/Emergency-Services/. The Park County Facebook page (Park County Montana) is a good source for up to date flood information.

Residents are being asked to avoid driving through flood waters. If people do not have a 72 hour emergency kit at home, this is a good time to put one together. Good information about an emergency kit can be found at www.ready.gov.