LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The Park County Sheriff's Office is highlighting a family who stopped to help two people in the Yellowstone River.

Dispatch reportedly received a call Friday of a man and a woman stuck in a current of the Yellowstone River at the 89 North bridge.

The sheriff’s office says the Rogers family jumped into action, with one member getting into the water and reducing the man, while another called 9-1-1 and ran down river to rescue the woman.

“The response from the Park County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Livingston Fire and Rescue and Park County Rural Fire was unneeded due to heroic acts from the Rogers Family,” Captain Tad Dykstra said.