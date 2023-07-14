...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Big Horn, Blaine, Carbon, Carter, Cascade,
Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Fergus, Garfield, Glacier,
Golden Valley, Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty, McCone, Musselshell,
Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Powder River, Prairie, Richland,
Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sheridan, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole,
Treasure, Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in
effect until 7/15/2023 9:00:00 AM Elevated particulate levels from
wildfire smoke This alert will be updated again at 900AM 7/15/2023.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 4PM, Particulate levels in Sidney are Unhealthy.
As of 4PM, Particulate levels in Billings, Broadus, Cut Bank, Great
Falls, and Lewistown are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly,
and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local
health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart
disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us