LAUREL, Mont. - A teenager was killed in a crash near Laurel early Saturday morning.

Around 12:00 am Sunday, a Honda Accord was westbound on Old Highway 10 when it went off the right side of the road, Montana Highway Patrol said.

The car re-entered the roadway before sliding sideways and leaving the left side of the road.

It then rotated and stuck a tree before coming to a rest on its roof, partially submerged in water.

The driver, a 16-year-old male from Park City was found deceased.

A 16-year-old passenger was injured and taken to Billings Clinic.

Both occupants were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

MHP reports road conditions at the time were wet, and speed is a suspected factor in the crash.