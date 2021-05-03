BILLINGS - Park City Schools reports the nitrate level in the school's water is elevated. They are taking precautions at this time.

As a precaution, students are asked to bring their own water to school. Bottled water will be provided for students who need it.

They also say the kitchen staff is cooking with bottled water at this time.

The school released the following statement:

We are NOT at the point where we need to turn off our water. We are NOT even at the unsafe level for different age groups. We are simply being proactive.