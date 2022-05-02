Park City Schools and those living close to the school have been experiencing major issues with their drinking water.

The schools have an opportunity to receive financial help from the American rescue plan act, but the residents have to find other solutions.

Park City Schools have been using bottled water since March of last year due to high nitrate levels. Superintendent Dan Garbowska says, the schools are looking forward to the ARPA funds that would allow the schools to install a new water system to get safe drinkable water to staff and students.

Garbowska says these levels are not from old piping, but due to a resident just north of the schools who released raw sewage into the ground. Because there is no municipal water source, this affects the schools and many homes in the area.

Dan Garbowska, Superintendent of Park City Schools says, this means the cost of about four hundred thousand dollars to fix the issue, rests on the schools.

But thankfully, he says the cost will be covered by grants and funding from the government.

“The DNRC recommended it, the state infrastructure committee passed that recommendation last week and so now we are just waiting for the governor to stamp his ok on it, he probably won't do that until the money shows up from the federal level.” Dan Says

Garbowska is hoping to get the approval from the governor by June of this year and the new water system installed by the start of the next school year.

Several people in the community told me they are happy for schools, but they are still having issues themselves

One woman I spoke with says they’ve been told the water is safe to drink, but she says the water still has a strong odor.

Some residents aren’t affected by the water issues.

Bill Dingmann, a Park City resident who lives near the school says, “Yea, I drink the water every day, it doesn’t seem to taste bad to me – but I noticed there is sand in the back of the toilets or something and it has something to do with the minerals here.”

Luckily for Bill, he says his land lord is in charge of fixing the piping so much of that cost has not affected him.