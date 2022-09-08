Park City Schools asking voters to pass modified school bond; previous bond failed May 2022

PARK CITY, Mont. - Park City Schools is reaching out to voters for a second attempt this year at passing a new school bond. The previous bond failed in May 2022.

Superintendent Dan Grabowska said they reduced building plans by 20% this time versus last time to make the bond more affordable for voters.

"We looked at the best way we could compromise a little bit. So, we cut almost 20% off our facility that we're planning to build. Which dropped our mills for the public to try to make it more affordable. No matter what, it's expensive and we understand that, but we tried to be as responsible as we could. We cut it to the point where it's at its bare minimum."

Ballots were mailed out September 7.

"Every trustee for our school board voted to run this again," PTA member Melaine Bartholomew said. "And, that's how important this is that we're running this again right now. Because these kids don't have anywhere to go."

The bond would fund a new school for grades 7-12 in Park City. Superintendent Grabowska said the new building would include 10-12 classrooms, a shop, an ADA-compliant gym with locker rooms and a cafeteria.

"We looked at the best way we could compromise a little bit. So, we cut almost 20% off our facility that we're planning to build which dropped our mills for the public to try to make it more affordable. No matter what, it's expensive and we understand that, but we tried to be as responsible as we could. We cut it to the point where it's at its bare minimum."

He said some of the things they took out of the building plans this time versus last time include the large music room and cooking kitchen (there will still be a warming kitchen). They also reduced the size of the gym (from seating 900 people to seating 600). They also took out visitor locker rooms.

Superintendent Grabowska said the reason the new school is needed is primarily safety and space:

"We had to get another modular in again this year. So, we are up to three double-wide modulars right now. The current one we got doesn't even have water in it. So, there's no bathroom. So, kids have to come here, to the school facility here, to do those things. So, that's kind of tricky. Next year, if things continue as they are, we'll have to get another one."

He said the ag building classroom has space for about 10 students, although 20+ students are frequently in there. He also said the ag building was originally built in the 1950's and then, updated in the 1980's by ag students. He said they don't have a modern dust collection system in the current ag building (particularly for their woodworking and welding projects).

He also said the current gym is not ADA compliant:

"Right now, if they come in, if we have someone come in in a wheelchair, sometimes, we have to stop the game because they have to roll across the floor," he said. "And then, we put them in a corner that still isn't safe. It's underneath the basket."

In addition to safety and space issues, he said the new building would provide a better learning environment.

"To me, it's learning environment," he said. "By staying in a facility like this, we're not able to provide the right learning environment for our students. We can't upgrade our technology here much more. We have brick walls. It's hard to run lines through brick walls and things like that. So, our technology is limited. The amount of power that runs to this school is limited. So, we can't keep utilizing new things. We use wireless for all of our Chrome books, our laptops, and we're constantly losing our connectivity."

If the bond passes, it would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $210.

Ballots are due back September 27.