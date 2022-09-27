Park City school bond fails
Melanie Willardson

PARK CITY, Mont. - The bond to build a new school in Park City was rejected by voters on Tuesday, September 27.

Park City Schools Superintendent Dan Grabowska texted the vote count to Montana Right Now:

Elementary
335 yes
622 no
 
High school
334 yes
625 no
 
If it had passed, the bond would have funded a new school in Park City for grades 7-12.

