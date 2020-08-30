BILLINGS, Mont. - Residents of Park City are mourning the loss of their dear friend and member of the community, retired volunteer firefighter Lee Goldy, who passed away from health issues this past week at the age of 76.

The passing of Lee Goldy has impacted the members of Park City greatly, but it's clear that his legacy will be remembered for a very long time.

"He just was a man who never quit trying to make Park City better than what it was," said friend of Goldy, Carol Henckel.

Not only was Goldy a volunteer firefighter from 1980 to 1996, but he was a vital part of bringing the first ambulance to Park City.

"He really was dedicated to making sure that Park City had an ambulance, no matter what it was, whether it was the school, whether it was the fireman, whether it was the ambulance, any organization that needed something, Lee was usually there," said Henckel.

Friends and family of Goldy met at Park City Fire Department Sunday, looking through old photo albums and telling countless stories of how Goldy impacted their lives.

"On fire and EMS, it's family and he was one of the closest brothers that you could have," said friend of Goldy, Robert Alegria.

"When he was on ambulance, he drove and you never knew how fast he was going to drive, I would have to say, "slow down or the patient is going to be off the cart", but no he was a very kind good person," said Henckel.

While Goldy has passed away, he's left a mark on the Park City community that will never be forgotten.

"These small towns have some gems in them, that people don't even realize what their doing behind the scenes and lee was one of those, and I don't think we recognize them enough and realize what we have," said Henckel.

"A great friend a great value to this community and he'll be remembered forever," said friend of Goldy, Randy Thom.