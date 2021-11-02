PARK CITY, Mont. - Park City High School sophomore Jed Hoffman died on Monday after he collapsed at the end of football practice last Tuesday.

According to Park City Superintendent Dan Grabowska, they performed CPR and used an AED before Hoffman was transferred to an ICU in Billings. They were informed he died Monday afternoon.

Grabowska said they have no details on what happened that made Hoffman collapse and put him in the hospital.

Schools have called offering condolences and it's been great to see the support already from around the state, Grabowska said.

This Saturday, the Panthers football team hosts an 8-man football quarterfinals game against Scobey at 1 p.m. Grabowska said last Saturday the football team brought Hoffman's jersey to the endzone and hung it on the goal post prior to kickoff.

He also said student council and the honor society are going to have t-shirts made to help raise proceeds for the Hoffman family. Those t-shirts will be sold leading up to Saturday's game.

Over $30,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe Page so far. If would like to donate, you can do so here.