LAUREL, Mont. - Park City High School announced they will be hosting their first ever Unified Track meet against Joliet High School. The event will take place on Saturday, April 10, at 9:30 a.m.

Unified Track participants are members of the high school track team with and without an intellectual disability. According to a release, these athletes will be competing in multiple events during Thursday’s track meet including the 100-meter dash, long jump and Unified 4x100 meter relay.

In a partnership between Montana High School Association, Montana's high schools, and Special Olympics Montana, Unified Track will be included in multiple local track meets throughout the spring. All students practice together, wear the school's uniform and compete at track meets.

Special Olympics Unified Sports® brings together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities to train, strive for goals and compete on the same team.

On a yearly basis, there are hundreds of competitors participating as Unified Sports® partners with Special Olympics Montana. The sports are a physical workout that build friendship, character, leadership and social inclusion.

To learn more about Unified Sports or how you can be involved visit www.somt.org.

About Special Olympics Montana:

The mission of Special Olympics Montana is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in sharing their skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and their communities.

As an athlete-centered, family-based and volunteer-driven organization, Special Olympics Montana relies almost exclusively on the support of community volunteers, businesses and service organizations for leadership, planning and preparation, in-kind and financial gifts. To learn more about Special Olympics Montana or to receive information about volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, you can visit their website at www.somt.org or call Special Olympics Montana at 1-800-242-6876.