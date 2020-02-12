Parham, Castro, Caplett previous charges; Castro and Caplett captured by BPD

BIG HORN COUNTY, Mont. -- Billings Police Lieutenant Brandon Wooley says around 10 p.m. Monday, Billings Police responded to a report at the 800 block of South 29th Street. Lieutenant Wooley says two people fled on foot in that area, and that's where BPD officers caught escaped inmate, Stephen Caplett.

Lieutenant Wooley says two hours later, a vehicle of interest prompted a police chase. The chase reached high speeds into oncoming traffic, so BPD terminated the chase. At 3 a.m. police responded to the same vehicle. He says this is where officers captured Anthony Castro, who was riding in the passenger seat. State record show Castro escaped from a holding facility May 24, 2019. He received a two year sentence.

Stephen Caplett was being held at the Big Horn County jail for one count of burglary and one count of criminal mischief. Court documents state Caplett admitted to burglarizing his cousin's home and stealing a TV. According to state records, Caplett also escaped from a BIA detention center in Crow Agency. He pleaded guilty on those charges in April 2008.

Andrew Parham is still on the loose. His previous charges are possession of a controlled dangerous substance -- methamphetamine -- with intent to distribute.