BILLINGS, Mont. - Just over 48 hours ago, masks were not required inside Billings Public Schools. Now with schools starting on Monday, faculty and students will be required to mask up.

The decision came from Billings Public Schools Superintendent, Gregg Upham, who sent an email Saturday afternoon saying if you're in school, you need to wear a mask.

The decision cited a recent outbreak within an extracurricular activity at Sky View High School.

According to the State of Montana, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again.

In the community, some parents were glad to hear the decision to reinstate the mask mandate.

“Last year my daughter was in kindergarten for her first time in school and she had no issues wearing masks and didn't hear her complain we would walk out the door and she would be the one to say oh I forgot my mask so I don't think it was that big of a problem,” Corey Coggins said, a parent in Billings. “They're probably doing what's in the best interest of the kids.

But others feel much differently about the issue. In Pioneer Park, a rally was held to protest the school’s board implementing a mask mandate.

Hundreds of parents gathered at the park to express that they don't want the school board making masks mandatory for their children and every family should be entitled to their own decision.

“I would tell you that COVID is a very real disease,” Luke Hudson said, a parent in Billings. “It's a very serious disease that needs to be addressed and it's in our community. I would tell you that we are not mandating anything, we are not banning anything. We are just standing up and saying that we believe that we have the right to make the decision.”

With the school year starting in less than a day, the community seems to be split on what the right decision is in the school systems and for their children.