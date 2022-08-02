Parents plan to spend 8% more this year versus last year on back-to-school shopping
BILLINGS, Mont. - According to a study, parents plan to spend 8% more this year versus last year on back-to-school shopping.

A Deloitte back-to-school survey said 57% of parents are concerned about the increase in back-to-school product prices. 

And the National Retail Federation said:

"As inflation continues to rise, one-third of consumers (38%) said they are cutting back in other spending areas to cover the cost of items for the upcoming school year."

Some Billings parents told us they noticed an increase in prices on back-to-school items, saying:

"The inflation is huge from last year to this year. No more penny sales or $0.25 notebooks anywhere," Emily Runge-Lund said.

"$220 for a 3rd and 4th grader. Way more expensive this year!" said Ashley Durell Hartl.
 
Other parents said they noticed the cost went up, but felt it was still affordable.
 
"We can definitely tell that the cost has gone up on school supplies," Billings mom Jessica Patterson said. "I think it's still affordable. And it's something that's setting our kids up for success. So, even though it might be a little more expensive, and we could be spending a little bit more, it's honestly what these kids need to be able to do what they do every day."

