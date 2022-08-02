BILLINGS, Mont. - According to a study, parents plan to spend 8% more this year versus last year on back-to-school shopping.

A Deloitte back-to-school survey said 57% of parents are concerned about the increase in back-to-school product prices.

And the National Retail Federation said:

"As inflation continues to rise, one-third of consumers (38%) said they are cutting back in other spending areas to cover the cost of items for the upcoming school year."

Some Billings parents told us they noticed an increase in prices on back-to-school items, saying:

"The inflation is huge from last year to this year. No more penny sales or $0.25 notebooks anywhere," Emily Runge-Lund said.