BILLINGS, Mont. - While students looked eager to see their classmates in person, we spoke with parents dropping off their kids who tell us they're feeling a mix of emotions.

"Everyone's been on this roller coaster for the last several months, and that's how we all feel today. I know the kids were nervous. I was nervous not knowing how this whole morning was going to go, but so far so good," said parent Jenn Farewell.

Farewell said she and her children are excited but expect changes to be made to the back-to-school plan.

"You just have to roll with the punches. Things are going to change. They've been changing daily since March, and it doesn't look like that is going to change anytime soon."

While parents and students are excited to get back to the classroom, county health officer John Felton held a press conference Sunday with Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham to announce the possibility of returning to remote learning.

During the press conference, Felton expressed his concern over adding 269 positive COVID-19 cases last week, Yellowstone County's largest weekly increase.

Felton explained if this trend continues, students and parents can expect to switch over from in-person instruction to remote learning. He breaks down how the county will determine if it's safe to keep schools open.

"Less than 10 new cases per 100,000 per day will be green status, between 10 and 25 new cases per 100,000 per day will be yellow status and greater than 25 new cases per hundred thousand will be red," Felton said.

Felton says if we get into that red status for more than a week schools could close. Upham spoke at the press conference in support of Felton's announcement.

"In light of the changes in the virus, this will be the adjustments that we make. Again, I ask that we be flexible in this and at a moment's notice be ready to change," Upham said.