BILLINGS, Mont. - Parents and guardians who are planning on homeschooling their children for the 2023-2024 school year are being reminded to register them with the County Superintendent of Schools.

To be exempt from compulsory enrollment, the county superintendent of schools needs to be notified each school year of the student’s attendance in accordance with MCA 20-5-109.

Children in Yellowstone County can be registered via a written form submitted to the County Superintendent of Schools, PO Box 35022, Billings, MT 59107.

Questions can be directed to Sherry Long, Yellowstone County Superintendent of Schools at the above address or call (406) 256-6933.