Parents gather to protest a flu vaccine mandate in Massachusetts

Dozens of protesters in Boston demand a say in whether or not school children receive the flu vaccine.

This comes after state leaders announced students in Massachusetts would be required to get the flu shot.

The only exemptions would be for medical or religious reasons, or for homeschooled or remote only learners.

The decision didn't sit well with some parents who say it's unfair and a government overreach.

Parents at this protest believe the choice should be between parent and child or the parent and doctor.

According the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Massachusetts has the highest childhood flu vaccination rates in the entire country.