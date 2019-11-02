Parents find what seems to be a soap tablet in their kid's Halloween candy

A family in Indiana found what appears to be a soap tablet in their children's Halloween candy.

They live in the town of Greenwood, south of Indianapolis.

When going through their children's candy, they found small foil packets with a tablet inside.

I*t had a chemical smell, and when they threw it in water, it fizzled.

Other people in the neighborhood found the same packets in their children's candy.

The family has notified police and is hoping they can track down who handed out the tablets, and find out why.