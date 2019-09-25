Parents coming together to get playground in Copper Ridge Subdivision

Parents in the Copper Ridge Subdivision of Billings are coming together to raise money for a playground. The subdivision does not have a playground right now.

The Copper Ridge Playground Committee is hoping to raise $200,000 by next May, although the cost will depend on which playground is chosen.

The playground committee said they are hoping everyone in Copper Ridge will make a monthly contribution to the playground fund from now until May. The committee is looking at a few playground options ranging in price from $115,000 to $190,000. The playground will be chosen based on how much money is raised.

Copper Ridge Playground Committee Member Jenna Jones said, "I think everyone that moves out here really wants community. I think that's why we picked a neighborhood like this. I think for the community aspect, just having a central meeting spot where all the kids can play will be such a big deal, for the parents to get to know each other, for the kids to connect."

The playground committee said the City of Billings has agreed to maintain the park equipment once it is installed. They also tell me they have worked out making all donations to the playground tax deductible.

Oakland Companies is the developer of the Copper Ridge and Copper Ridge Reflections Subdivisions. They tell me there are over 400 homes in the subdivision right now, with plans to add about 350 more. This playground would serve all of them.

More information can be found here: https://copperridgeplayground.com/