BILLINGS, Mont.- Parents and guardians of students at Broadwater Elementary are being asked to stay vigilant as we get ready for the first day of school tomorrow.

In a Facebook post, published tonight at 8:30 PM, Superintendent Dr. Erwin Garcia says on the 17th and 18th of this month, suspicious activity was reported in the vicinity of Broadwater Elementary.

He did not specify what that activity was but added in his post about it tonight that the incident was reported to local authorities who are investigating.

We reached out to the superintendent tonight, but no new information was given to us here at NonStop Local.

Concerned parents have called us with what ‘they think’ the post might be related to.

We just confirmed with Billings Police, and they tell us that a man living near the elementary school has been seen displaying a firearm.

Multiple individuals have contacted the police about this man daily for several weeks.

Right now Billings Police are investigating what they have the legal authority to do about this situation.

We're told they are watching the house and have made contact with him multiple times.

This is a developing story, tune into NonStop Local for the latest updates.