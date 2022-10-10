BILLINGS, Mont. -- Billings parents and guardians who are facing challenges as they raise children and teenagers now have a place to share their struggles.

In a study done by OnePoll earlier this year, it was determined that 74% of parents feel it is more difficult to raise children and teenagers now than when they were growing up.

The study shows that younger generations are more defiant toward authority figures.

Because of this, many parents are struggling to find ways to effectively communicate with and raise their children.

The Ted Lechner Youth Services Center or YSC in downtown billings is offering a parental support group to parents with kids in middle and high school every Tuesday. The goal is to create a safe space for parents to communicate and share when the struggles at home become too much.

Addiction Specialist at the YSC, Kale Joyce is one of the counselors running the group.

He says, sharing amongst the parents helps teach them not to act out of frustration when a teenager or child is being unruly and disobedient, but to evaluate the situation first and then act.

"When we are talking about what the parents are doing, it would be more aimed at what is best for them in that situation...and its just kind of brainstorming ideas of how can I approach it differently and is there a better way of stepping back and letting my anger dissipate so that I can deal with it in a better way" he says

Kale adds, many parents he works with try to find the right things to say to their kids, but he tells them, its not that easy.

"Parents of teenagers and pre-teens have to understand there is no fix. We are all just winging it and there is no manual. We have to be able to come together and brainstorm and feel like you're not the only one dealing with this, because you're not. if there is a parent out there that thinks they are the only one dealing with this. they are not. there are a lot more parents dealing with this exact problem."

Joyce says, when it comes to confrontations at home, you can't blame the parent or the child.

He adds, every kid and every parent have bad times and both make mistakes.

"Bad parents aren't the focus, bad kids aren't the focus. its about understanding that the parents are trying to live their lives, they are trying to be who they are and develop parenting skills that are effective and a kid is trying to grow up and become somebody and they do even know who they are."

The purpose of the group is to talk to the parent about those mistakes and offer solutions that lead to healthy communication and relationships between a child and a parent.

Joyce says, being a parent himself he understands that it really does take a village to raise a child.