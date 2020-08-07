BILLINGS, Mont. - Dozens of parents and students are expressing concerns over their current principal with a protest in front of the Medicine Crow Middle School.

According to the protesters, the principal Nikki Hoffman is been accused of posting racially insensitive and inappropriate comments to her Facebook page.

Parents and students were out waving flags saying 'Change for Children'.

They told us they want to hear from the school district about their plans for the upcoming year and Mrs. Hoffman.

The protesters say their goal is not to ruin a life, but to encourage acceptance, so when students go back to learn they can do so in a loving environment.

"It's not appropriate, there are kids of different colors and backgrounds and ethnicities, we are here to support them, we are here to support the good teachers that work in school district 2, we're here for the good teachers of our kids, we want change.", said protester Kacie Rodahl.

We reached out to Superintendent Greg Upham, who told us they are nearing a decision soon and will have a response for the concerned parents and students.