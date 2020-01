A paralyzed South Carolina man is using an exoskeleton to walk a marathon, and he's going for a world record.

Adam Gorlitsky has been training for the Charleston Marathon.

After a car crash paralyzed him from the waist down 14 years ago, Gorlitsky used an exoskeleton to participate in more than 50 races.

The machine provides him with powered hip and knee motion.

Last year, he tried to finish the LA Marathon but came up a bit short.

The Charleston Marathon kicks off this Saturday, January 11th.