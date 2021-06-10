Peter Thompson and Ethan Harder, a pair of swimmers from the Billings Aquatic Club are set to swim with the top one percent in the sport.
This is the first time the Stingrays will have two athletes representing the club at the Olympic Qualifiers, competing for a spot with USA Swimming.
"Getting to go with Peter will be amazing. We train together for I don't know how many years and competing with him at the trials will be such a great experience," said Ethan Harder.
Peter Thompson still lives in Billings and is committed to the University of Virginia for swimming. He qualified for the trials in the 1500 meter freestyle a year ago, but they were postponed to this summer due to COVID-19.
"Little nervous, it was supposed to happen last summer in June so I've had a long time to prepare which is sort of nice but also a long time to think about what's coming up. But I'm really excited, it will be super fun, bunch of friends going I haven't seen in a long time. Everything I hear about the atmosphere is crazy I can't wait to start experiencing that," Thompson said .
Ethan Harder is currently a sophomore swimmer at the University of Texas. Harder brought Billings Aquatic Club onto the national scene with his blazing times a few years ago, and now he'll finally get the chance to compete at the Olympic Trials in three events.
"Just to know all the hard work I've put in over my entire swim career is finally paying off.. The Olympic Trials is the pinnacle of swimming other than the Olympics. It's just an awesome experience to race the fastest people, everyone there has a shot to make the Olympics," said Harder.
Ethan and Peter did briefly reunite this past summer when the club was training in Lake Elmo during the COVID-19 shutdown. The pair should have been competing in trials that June. They credit BAC swim coach Sean Marshall for finding ways to have them train during the pandemic.
"We had to make do. Sean was great with that got us into meets and gave us practice opportunities that others didn't have those opportunities. But I think that extra training will help out quite a bit, it was good to have that extra time to prepare," said Thompson.
The top swimmers in the world all in one place, with two of them coming from the same team in the Magic City.
"It's great. Obviously, Billings and Montana as a whole aren't on the map in general in the swimming world I feel like I talk about Sean a lot but I can't express how much that all comes from him."
Harder said most of his teammates are shocked to hear swimming exists in Montana.
"Woah there's actually swimming there? It doesn't seem like swimming even exists here to them basically, which it honestly didn't that much before it wasn't that big of a thing. But over the past three or four years we've had quite a few people get close to the Junior National level and National level and I think it's just really been putting Montana swimming on the map," said Harder.
The U.S. Olympic Team Trials run from June 13-20. You can find more information on the trials here.