Peter Thompson and Ethan Harder, a pair of swimmers from the Billings Aquatic Club are set to swim with the top one percent in the sport.

This is the first time the Stingrays will have two athletes representing the club at the Olympic Qualifiers, competing for a spot with USA Swimming.

"Getting to go with Peter will be amazing. We train together for I don't know how many years and competing with him at the trials will be such a great experience," said Ethan Harder.

Peter Thompson still lives in Billings and is committed to the University of Virginia for swimming. He qualified for the trials in the 1500 meter freestyle a year ago, but they were postponed to this summer due to COVID-19.

"Little nervous, it was supposed to happen last summer in June so I've had a long time to prepare which is sort of nice but also a long time to think about what's coming up. But I'm really excited, it will be super fun, bunch of friends going I haven't seen in a long time. Everything I hear about the atmosphere is crazy I can't wait to start experiencing that," Thompson said .

Ethan Harder is currently a sophomore swimmer at the University of Texas. Harder brought Billings Aquatic Club onto the national scene with his blazing times a few years ago, and now he'll finally get the chance to compete at the Olympic Trials in three events.