BILLINGS, Mont. - Pack the Mall in Pink is planning a return to the Rimrock Mall to shed new light on Breast Cancer Awareness.

Kim Allbright-Heath was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in 2017, but despite the partial mastectomy, radiation treatment and medicine, Allbright-Heath feels grateful for the community cancer has given her.

"Some people want to look at the big picture, and I think that's what our sisters do is we look at the day to day. Getting you through the next day, especially when you are going through your treatment and saying ‘look at me, I did it, you're strong you can do it. Come on, let me help you.’"

She says events like Pack the Mall in Pink offer survivors an opportunity to celebrate their journeys together. And also feels the shoe sheds a different light on breast cancer and creates an opportunity for these women to feel beautiful and celebrated.

"When you're in your treatment you're the center of attention, but it's not fun center of attention and Pack the Mall in Pink, when we get to go get dressed up and dolled up in pretty clothes and makeup and whatever we’re going to do, and we walk out on that stage and there have always been hundreds of people there surrounding the stage and they start clapping and cheering and you just feel like a million dollars."

Kim Allbright-Heath also believes that even if you haven't been affected personally by cancer, it is important to support things like Pack the Mall in pink because it gives connections to organizations that have the power to help if you or a loved one do get diagnosed in the future.

However, Allbright-Heath believes the word "survivor" doesn't encapsulate the struggles of life with and after cancer.

"You survive a hurricane, you survive a tornado, you survive a lot of other things that maybe you just boarded up your windows and you're done, and you sat and waited. Cancer patients don't do that, we get out and we fight.”

Kim is also a vocal advocate for frequent self-checks and encourages others to schedule regular mammogram appointments to have better chances at early detection.

The Pack the Mall in Pink fashion show will be this Saturday at Rimrock Mall.